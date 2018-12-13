Naugatuck Tax Preparer Indicted for Filing False Returns

A federal grand jury in New Haven has returned an indictment charging Ana Nunez, 47, of Naugatuck, with 12 counts of filing false tax returns.

The indictment was returned on Dec. 6, 2018; Nunez yesterday pleaded not guilty.

As alleged in the indictment, Nunez owned and operated Nunez MultiServices, LLC, a tax return preparation service located in Naugatuck. From 2011 and continuing at least through 2016, Nunez falsified information on tax returns she prepared for clients and caused the returns to be filed with the Internal Revenue Service.

On the returns, Nunez routinely inflated income or created fictitious income; falsified expenses, including education and child care expenses, and falsified deductions, such as business mileage.

At times, without her clients’ knowledge, Nunez also falsely inflated information on her clients’ returns in order to increase their refunds and then directed the excess funds to an account she controlled.

If convicted, Nunez faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three years on each count.

Nunez has been released on a $150,000 bond. As part of the conditions of her release, she is prohibited from preparing or assisting in the preparation of tax returns except for herself or immediate family members.

These charges are only allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Tags: false tax returns, Grand Jury, U.S. District Court