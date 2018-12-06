Infosys Showcases New Offices in Hartford

India-based tech giant Infosys unveiled its new offices in Hartford this week, according to a report from the Hartford Business Journal.

The firm has hired at least 50 in Connecticut, Infosys President Ravi Kumar told a crowd at the company’s Goodwin Square offices.

“There are a huge number [of hires] in the pipeline, so we’re really hoping we can fill these three floors,” he said.

The publication reports Infosys has pledged to hire 1,000 people in Hartford in the next four years, and currently employs around 700 people in Connecticut. The state is offering the company $14 million in assistance.

