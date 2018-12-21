Historic Wallingford Firehouse Sold

A historic former firehouse in Wallingford has been sold.

The building at 9 South Cherry St. has been converted to an office building. The 3,500-square-foot building sold for $435,000, according to a statement from Stephen Press of Press/Cuzzo Realtors, who represented the seller along with Elina Katsman.

The Bradford Investment Group sold the 1890 building to ASG Information Technologies.

