Historic Onion Barn-Turned-Residence For Sale

The rich and rocky soil of Connecticut has yielded a wide variety of produce for centuries. The towns of Westport and Fairfield were known in the mid- to late 1800s for their abundant crops of commercially grown onions, including on the property at 161 Sturges Highway in Westport, which is now on the market.

“In the mid-19th century, Fairfield farmers were raising about 41,250 bushels of globe onions per year,” according to the town of Fairfield’s website. “Farmers from atop Mill Hill and Greenfield Hill kept an eye to the harbor for market boats that would carry their produce. When one was spotted, word spread, and lines of loaded carts and wagons soon appeared on the roads into Southport.”

An onion barn that was built circa 1789 at 161 Sturges Highway remains on the site, although it no longer stores the onion crop that sprang from that property about 150 years ago. The Goodsell Barn was converted into a residence circa 1920, and has since been expanded and updated. The 3,637-square-foot antique red barn is a warm and inviting home where past and present are woven together.

Original details remain, such as the barn’s posts and beams, carved paneling in formal spaces, leaded glass windows, quarter-sawn hardwood oak floors, plaster walls and ceilings, wrought iron railings, barn siding and more. To those original features were added contemporary windows, walls of glass, skylights and sliding doors to the 3.57-acre level and sloping property.

Despite the age of this structure it lives like a modern-day home. There are defined rooms and yet there is an open floor plan that suits day-to-day living and entertaining, which is augmented by a large brick patio and wood deck. Mary Ellen Gallagher of KMS Partners/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is representing the property.

