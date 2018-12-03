Hartford’s United Bank Confirms Job Cuts in Reorganization

Hartford-based United Bank reduced its staff of home loan officers this week as it reorganizes its mortgage banking operations, the Hartford Courant reported. The company seeks to emphasize digital delivery of residential mortgages.

The number of employees being laid off are not known, the paper reported, but the layoffs occurred last week.

“As United Bank evolves, we have to change with the shifting financial landscape and with our customers’ wants and needs,” the bank said in a statement given to the Courant. “What we continue to see from our customers is that face-to-face interactions have become less important features such as cost, responsiveness and availability. We’re also witnessing stiff competition from larger, non-bank, online lenders who have grown their footprint in mortgage banking.”

