Hartford’s Hospitality Industry Staying Strong

The state of Hartford’s hospitality industry remains strong, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

Competitive room rates, a consistent economic recovery and tourist attractions statewide have helped boost the region’s hospitality sector, experts interviewed by the publication stated.

Average hotel occupancy rates in the Hartford region have increased 11 percent since 2012, while average daily room rates and revenue per available room have climbed 18 percent and 30 percent, the report states.

Challenges remain, with Hartford’s convention center and other events venues facing competition around the area, including a new convention center at Mohegan Sun.

