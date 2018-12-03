Hartford Insurance Accelerator Announces 2019 Cohort of Startups

The Hartford InsurTech Hub has unveiled its 2019 cohort of startups for its accelerator program. The chosen startups cover a range of abilities, from property insurance claims to peer-to-peer insurance.

Hartford InsurTech Hub is an initiative established in 2017 by Hartford insurance companies, the city of Hartford and CTNext. Focused on addressing the need for attracting new technologies and talent in insurance and technology into the local ecosystem, the program plans to stretch its reach to other cities.

The goal is to create a spirit of collaboration and innovation between its partners, entrepreneurs and investors, while leveraging the program’s sponsor, Startupbootcamp, and its global network of capabilities and a structured delivery approach.

Selected from more than 230 applications, the 10 teams will relocate to Hartford and spend three months there for the program, which begins in February.

In the program, the startups receive the support, resources and industry and investor connections they need to help grow their businesses. With support from Startupbootcamp, the teams will be provided with access to a range of partners, mentors and investors from across the accelerator’s global network.

They will also work closely with Hartford InsurTech Hub’s corporate partners Aetna, Capgemini, Cigna, Deloitte, The Hartford, Travelers, USAA, White Mountains and CTNext.

The startups selected for the program are:

Pineapple: Pineapple offers P2P insurance and is coming to Hartford from South Africa.

handdii: Coming from Australia, handdii is a digital platform that automates the property insurance claim process from FNOL through claim finalization.

Dream Payments: Dream Payments is a fintech startup from Canada that powers digital and mobile payment services for business customers.

Pitch Gauge: Pitch Gauge, from Georgia, is a roofing estimating application using mobile devices to do property inspections.

Medyear: From New York, Medyear is a social network for health care collaboration. It connects consumers to more than 190 health systems and 700,000 doctors for real-time chat, secure email, microblogging and personal health records.

SkyWatch: SkyWatch is a licensed insurance broker in all 50 U.S. states offering holistic software for connected, moving platforms. It is originally from California.

Talem Health Analytics: Coming from Canada, Talem Health Analytics provides data driven insights on bodily injury claims cost.

See Your Box: See Your Box provides industrial "Internet of Things" tools to digitize supply chains. SYB is a tech-service platform that collects, analyses and extracts information related to goods across all steps of the supply chain and is coming to Hartford from Switzerland.

ClaimSpace: Coming from Australia, ClaimSpace is a platform that bridges the communication gap between customers, insurers and stakeholders during the claims process.

