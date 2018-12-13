Hartford Data Center Bought for $5.2M

A downtown Hartford data center has changed hands for $5.2 million.

CV REIT Management Co. LLC purchased the Hartford Data Center, located in the Bushnell Towers, on Monday for $5.2 million. CV REIT “is a group of companies that engages in the ownership and management of quality income-producing commercial real estate with a focus on data centers,” according to a statement from the company.

The single-story data center property has 19,347 rentable square feet. Constructed of concrete block and steel frame with a glass and masonry exterior, the building includes a display area on the roof for sculptures by local artists as part of Hartford’s downtown arts initiative. The facility is also in the midst of a renovation.

The Hartford Data Center is wholly leased by Verizon, the Hartford Business Journal reported, which signed a 12-year lease extension in January, with an option to renew.

“The acquisition of Hartford Data Center highlights our team’s ability to consistently source long-term, stable cash flows in the mission critical data center space as we strategically expand our footprint,” Michael A. Seton, CEO of CV REIT Management, said in a statement.

