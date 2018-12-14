Hamden Office Building Sold for $460K

A freestanding office building in Hamden has been sold for $460,000.

The 3,748-square-foot office building at 2839 Dixwell Ave. has 13-car on-site parking, offers easy access to Interstate 91, the Parkway and Hamden’s Central Business District.

Stephen Press of Press Cuozzo Realtors represented the seller, AMC Assoc. LLC, in the transaction that closed on Dec. 7. Kathy Hoyt of William Raveis represented the buyers, R&K Real Estate LLC.

