Freddie Mac Announces Holiday Eviction Moratorium

Freddie Mac will suspend eviction lock-outs nationwide on the occupied homes it owns between Dec. 17, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2019.

“As we have done in past years, we are suspending evictions from Freddie Mac-owned homes to help provide families with a greater measure of certainty during the upcoming holiday season,” Yvette Gilmore, Freddie Mac’s vice president of single-family servicer performance management, said in a statement.

The holiday suspension will apply to eviction lockouts on Freddie Mac real estate owned homes but will not affect other pre- or post-foreclosure activities. Companies managing local evictions for Freddie Mac may continue to file documentation as needed during the suspension period.

