Fast Fashion Store H&M to Return to Danbury Fair Mall

H&M is returning to Danbury after a four-year hiatus, with the company one of the two largest global apparel retailers with a presence in southwestern Connecticut alongside TJX.

After closing its store at the Danbury Fair Mall in 2014, H&M joins The Disney Store among stores that have returned to Danbury Fair, located on Backus Avenue at the junction of Interstate 84 and Route 7 on the city’s west side.

Mall owner Macerich did not indicate immediately whether H&M will slot into an existing vacant space or as a replacement for any outgoing tenant. Macerich’s head of leasing Doug Healey confirmed the H&M lease last month in a conference call with investment analysts, while noting a resurgence in retailer confidence that has helped the company maintain occupancy rates at 95 percent of available space nationally.

“In terms of the leasing environment, we believe the tone and the sentiment are definitely showing signs of improvement,” Healey said in early November. “The mood is definitely changing.”

Under its Swedish owner Hennes & Mauritz, H&M has added more than a dozen stores on a net basis in the U.S. heading into this year’s holiday season, having done so despite a 10 percent decline in U.S. sales before adjusting for currency exchange rates, to $754 million in its third fiscal quarter ending in August.

The chain has three existing southwestern Connecticut stores among eight stateside and some 560 nationally, at the Connecticut Post, Westfield Trumbull and Stamford Town Center malls.

