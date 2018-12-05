Fairfield County Tea Merchants Fill Void From Tevana Closures

Independent tea merchants are looking to pick up the business left by large-scale retailers like Teavana who have dropped out of the market.

While most tea consumption continues to come from tea bags, companies like the Starbucks-owned Teavana helped create a buzz around traditional-style loose tea.

When the coffee chain opted to shut down all 379 Teavana stores last year due to a reported lag in performance, that also left a hole in the overall tea market, especially in southwestern Connecticut.

While industry giants like Fairfield-based Bigelow Tea have a sizable hold on the market, even company President and CEO Cindi Bigelow acknowledged the growing popularity of loose tea among consumers, which offers a taste different from traditional tea bags. The gap has even made way for new businesses like Tealalla to set up in the Westfield Trumbull Mall in September.

