DOB Issues Fines to Broker Dealer and Financial Services Firm

The Connecticut Department of Banking recently issued fines to a broker-dealer and a California financial services firm.

The agency on Dec. 5 issued a cease and desist to Los Angeles, California-based Homestead Financial Services and Dana Fabian for offering to engage in debt negotiations in Connecticut without obtaining the required licenses.

The banking commissioner imposed a civil penalty of $100,000 each on Homestead and Fabian. In addition, the commissioner ordered the respondents to make restitution.

The banking commissioner on Dec. 11 entered into a stipulation and agreement with Romano Brothers and Co., an applicant for a broker-dealer registration located in Evanston, Illinois.

The agreement alleged that the firm self-reported that it had previously done business as a broker-dealer in Connecticut while unregistered. Three Connecticut clients were involved, the first two beginning their relationship with the firm after inheriting assets from a deceased customer who did not reside in Connecticut.

In resolution of the matter, the firm agreed to not violate regulations, implement procedures designed to improve regulatory compliance and pay $5,040 to the agency. Of that amount, $2,500 constituted an administrative fine and $2,540 represented reimbursement for past due registration fees.

The firm became registered in Connecticut on Dec. 11, 2018.

