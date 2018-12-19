Danbury Builders’ Lawsuit Against City to Go Ahead

A court battle between the city of Danbury and builders of a sports complex will finally be going to a jury trial in April after many years, the Danbury News-Times reported, after a judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss the case.

Frank Mariano and Ray Franklin, directors of the Danbury Sports Dome, accuse former city building inspector Leo Null of making “unnecessary and unwarranted” demands that added an extra $380,000 in building costs and cost them more than $1 million in would-be booking revenue.

The city contends the pair did not go through the appropriate channels to challenge Null’s decisions.

