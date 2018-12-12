CT Bond Commission OKs Millions for Development Projects

In its last meeting of outgoing Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration, the Connecticut State Bond Commission approved millions of dollars for economic development projects, among many other projects, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

The biggest item approved was a $91.6 million request from the Connecticut Department of Transportation for various projects, chief among them $78 million in Interstate 84 improvements.

The commission also approved $521,000 for housing and community development projects in Hartford, including the redevelopment of two blighted buildings on Lawrence Street.

Hartford kitchen cabinet business Express Kitchens will receive a $3 million loan from the Department of Economic and Community Development. The money will be used to help the company expand, retain 134 jobs and create up to 226 new jobs within seven years.

Cromwell’s GKN Aerospace Services Structures got $6 million to help expand and retain and create 263 jobs over the next six years.

Meriden’s Accel International Holding Inc. will get a $5 million loan for its expansion into a second location in Cheshire. The company promised to retain 108 jobs and create another 115 over three years.

Habco Industries LLC received a $2 million loan to support its expansion in Glastonbury, and help it keep 55 jobs and and create 47 new ones within five years.

The commission also approved $10 million in loans to support Indeed’s expansion in Stamford, $5 million to support grants and loans for the Connecticut Manufacturing Innovation Fund and $5 million for the state Department of Labor’s new apprenticeship program.

