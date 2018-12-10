CBIA Taps Manufacturing Veteran to Lead Board

The state’s largest business lobbying group has elected a new leader for its board of directors.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association recently tapped Chris DiPentima, president of Middletown-based Pegasus Manufacturing, as chairman of the board of directors.

He succeeds Mary Kay Fenton, executive vice president and CFO of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, who becomes immediate past chair.

“With a new administration and new legislature, it’s an exciting time for Connecticut businesses and I’m honored to lead CBIA’s distinguished board through this period of change,” DiPentima said in a statement. “We have so much to be proud of here in our state, including our robust manufacturing sector, but we have work to do. We’re eager to work with lawmakers to shape policy that drives economic growth, creates career paths and continues to make Connecticut a great place to work, live, and raise a family.”

In addition to running Pegasus, DiPentima was appointed by outgoing Gov. Dannel Malloy to the board of the Connecticut Manufacturing Innovation Fund. He is also a past board member of the Connecticut Technical High School System and immediate past president of Aerospace Components Manufacturers.

Prior to working at Pegasus, DiPentima spent eight years as a trial attorney representing corporations and individuals in litigation involving a broad range of areas including labor and employment, contracts, workers’ compensation, M&A and personal injuries.

“Chris is a highly respected leader in the manufacturing and business communities and I’m excited to have him guide our organization over the next year,” CBIA President and CEO Joe Brennan said in a statement.

The board also elected two vice chairs: Jennifer DelMonico, managing partner of Murtha Cullina LLP, and Jeff Hubbard, market president of Keybank.

DelMonico has been a trial lawyer for parties in complex commercial litigation disputes and defendants in tort and product liability actions for nearly 20 years. Before Murtha, DelMonico was an attorney in the product liability department at King & Spalding in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

As market president for KeyBank, Hubbard manages and directs the overall market-based commercial and industrial lending activities in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Prior to the acquisition of First Niagara Bank by KeyBank in 2016, Hubbard was New England regional president for First Niagara. Before joining First Niagara, Hubbard was with TD Bank, where he was most recently regional vice president of commercial banking.

