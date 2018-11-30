Mohegan Sun Ready to Buy Boston Casino if Wynn Loses License

Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino stands ready to move into the Boston market if state regulators pull the casino license it awarded to Wynn Results.

The Boston Herald reports Mohegan Sun says it is willing to buy the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor casino if Wynn Resorts is found unsuitable by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

“If that determination finds Wynn Resorts unsuitable to hold a gaming license in Massachusetts, Mohegan Sun is prepared to participate in a process that would assign that license to another operator – and enter into negotiations with the appropriate parties to acquire the facility under construction in Everett,” the company told the Herald in a statement. “Mohegan Sun has always believed it is the best choice as gaming operator and license holder for a Region A resort casino, and will be committed to opening the Everett facility in a timely manner should it get the opportunity.”

The Gaming Commission earlier this year launched an inquiry into whether Wynn Resorts hid accusations that former CEO and Chairman Steve Wynn sexually harassed and assaulted women. The commission will decide whether the company remains suitable to operate a casino in Everett under ethics provisions in the state’s casino rules.

