Median Single-Family Home and Condo Prices Continue to Climb in August

The median sale price for single-family homes in Connecticut has reached a five-year high for the month of August, according to analysis from The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record. The median price increased 2.4 percent to $271,000 – the highest price for the month of August since 2013.

Single-family home sales decreased in August on a year-over-year basis to 3,701, compared to 3,864 homes sold in August of last year.

“The median single-family home price reached a five-year high for the month of August, but based on historical trends, we can probably expect the price to start edging lower on a month-over-month basis during the remainder of 2018,” Timothy Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “However, if inventory fails to keep up with demand – like we’ve seen in the last few months – year-over-year price gains could continue for a while longer.”

Condominium sales increased by 3.8 percent in August with 956 sold, up from 921 sold last August. The median sale price for condos also increased by 4.7 percent to $177,900, compared to August 2017 at $169,000.

