Ion Financial Hires New EVP

Tony Denniston joins Ion Financial of Naugatuck as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. With 18 years of human resources experience, Denniston specializes in employee relations and talent acquisition.

Before joining Ion Financial, Denniston was senior vice president of employee relations, talent acquisition and talent programs at Webster Bank in Waterbury. He was also director of employee relations and training at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville.

Denniston volunteers for the Children’s Community School and Community Health charities and was a campaign chair for the United Way of Southeastern CT.

“Tony’s vast knowledge and experience with human resources will enable him to help our organization grow and excel by providing training and development programs for our employees in a positive, secure working environment,” David Rotatori, president of Ion Bank, said in a statement.

