CT DOB Issues Two Fines End of September

The Connecticut Department of Banking issued two fines toward the end of September.

The first was for $10,000 to John A. Pinheiro, who violated the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act by providing false testimony under oath with respect to his role in the issuance of press releases by Latteno Food Corp. Pinheiro will also be barred from transacting securities business in Connecticut for seven years.

Pinheiro, an attorney, was formerly an appointed receiver and CEO for Latteno Food Corp. The consent order had been preceded by a June 5 order to cease and desist, notice of intent to fine and notice of right to hearing.

The consent order barred Pinheiro for seven years from transacting business in or from Connecticut as an agent, broker-dealer, broker-dealer agent, investment adviser or investment adviser agent. It also directed Pinheiro to cease and desist from regulatory violations and to pay a $10,000 fine.

The second fine was for $100,000 to Christopher Sakelarakis. The order imposing fine had been preceded by a July 31 order to cease and desist, order to make restitution and notice of intent to fine.

This order alleged that a Connecticut investor in October 2017 gave respondent Sakelarakis $60,000 to invest in stocks, options and other financial instruments at Sakelarakis’ discretion. The investor would pay Sakelarakis a 10 percent commission based on net profits realized.

Rather than investing all of the investor’s funds, Sakelarakis applied a portion to pay for his personal expenses. The July 31 action had further alleged that the investment arrangement constituted a security which was not registered under the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act. Since Sakelarakis failed to request a hearing on the order to cease and desist and the order to make restitution, those orders had become permanent on Aug. 28, 2018.

