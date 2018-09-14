Woman Sentenced for Crime Spree, Robbing Bank Dressed as a Nun

By The Associated Press | September 14, 2018

A Connecticut woman is headed to prison for her role in a monthlong crime spree in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including an attempted bank robbery in which she and another woman dressed as nuns. 

Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez received a 15-month sentence Thursday. The 20-year-old New Haven woman had pleaded guilty in June to robbing a bank in Garfield, New Jersey, while wearing a head covering and conspiring to steal money from an ATM at a bank in Scotrun, Pennsylvania. 

Her co-defendant, 24-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias of Passaic, New Jersey, received a 37-month sentence Wednesday. 

The pair were arrested last October, about two weeks after the Garfield robbery, when they went to a Teaneck bank and asked about opening an account. An employee recognized them and called police. 

