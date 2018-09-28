Westbound Lane of I-84 in Waterbury Opens, Finishing Project a Year Early

The recently completed, third westbound lane on I-84 in Waterbury will open to drivers by the end of tonight, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement.

The eastbound lane opened for use in August, and now that the third lanes in both directions will be open, the I-84 Waterbury Widening Project will be completed one year ahead of schedule.

Milling, shimming and paving of the highway will continue, and final paving of lanes on I-84 should be completed in the fall, according to a statement by Malloy. The westbound 25 on-ramp/Plank Road East/Harpers Ferry Road intersection should also open in November. Improvements and reconstruction of Reidville Drive, East Main Street, Scott Road and Plank Road East will continue through the spring.

