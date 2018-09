Two fully leased apartment buildings in West Haven have sold for $3.6 million to an anonymous buyer.

The 30-unit apartment complex is located at 125 Coleman St. and was purchased as an investment property, according to Fred. A. Messore of Colonial Properties Inc., who represented the anonymous seller.

Benjamin Hale of Hale Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.

