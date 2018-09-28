University of New Haven Breaks Ground on Tech and Science Building

The University of New Haven broke ground yesterday on a new academic building. The Bergami Center for Science, Technology and Innovation will be focused on collaboration in the technology and science curriculum.

Svigals + Partners will design the space that will be the hub for the university’s science, technology and communications programs. The 40,000-square-foot, 3-story building will have a virtual reality lab, an atrium, classrooms, communications studio, an auditorium and a café.

“The Bergami Center for Science, Technology and Innovation will fuel the boundless passion and limitless creativity of our students, cultivating the kind of interdisciplinary experiences that are the hallmark of the university,” Steven H. Kaplan, president of The University of New Haven, said in a statement.

