Town Walk at Hamden Hills Sells for $136.5M

Jones Street Investment Partners of Boston has purchased Hamden’s Town Walk apartment community for $136.5 million from an affiliate of Baker Properties, a New York real estate developer.

The 764-unit complex is located at 100 Town Walk Dr. AvalonBay Communities built the community in the early 1990s, and it is close to Yale University.

Matthew Keefe and Ricardo E. Cordido of HK Group were the sole brokers in the sale.

