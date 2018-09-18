Savings Institute Employees Donate to Treatment of Substance Abuse and Mental Illness

Employees from Savings Institute Bank & Trust of Willimantic selected causes to donate to from their employee-funded Caring and Giving Program. Second quarter donations to the program totaled $4,000, which went to 14 local nonprofits that treat substance abuse and mental illness.

Organizations that received donations include United Services of Dayville, Sound Community Service of New London. Other Rhode Island nonprofits were also included, based on Savings Institute Bank & Trust’s locations in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Caring and Giving program for employee donations started in 2000 and has donated more than $250,000 to community organizations since.

“It’s heartwarming to see all of the worthy organizations that our employees have come together to support,” Rheo Brouillard, president and CEO of Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement.

Tags: Caring and Giving Program, Dayville, New London, Savings Institute Bank & Trust, Sound Community Service, United Services, Willimantic