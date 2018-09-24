Reese Commercial to Manage Newington Property

Property management firm Reese Commercial Real Estate Services of Rocky Hill will now manage an art distribution and manufacturing building.

The 55,000-square-foot property is located at 50 Hollow Tree Lane.

Reese Commercial said in a statement that the new responsibility is a part of the firm’s strategic growth initiative. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. of New Jersey selected Reese Commercial to manage the property. Candance de Loureiro, assistant property manager at Reese Commercial, will oversee this property.

