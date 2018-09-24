Reese Commercial to Manage Newington Property

September 24, 2018
DSC_5021

Property management firm Reese Commercial Real Estate Services of Rocky Hill will now manage an art distribution and manufacturing building.  

The 55,000-square-foot property is located at 50 Hollow Tree Lane. 

Reese Commercial said in a statement that the new responsibility is a part of the firm’s strategic growth initiative. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. of New Jersey selected Reese Commercial to manage the property. Candance de Loureiro, assistant property manager at Reese Commercial, will oversee this property.

Related articles:


Tags: , , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Reese Commercial to Manage Newington Property

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Greenwich Man Charged with Investment Fraud Scheme…
Commercial & Industrial Company Announces $850M Shipyard Expansion
0