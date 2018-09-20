Pearce Real Estate Donates School Supplies to Southwestern Connecticut Nonprofits

Agents and staff of Pearce Real Estate of North Haven collected school supplies to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and Little Brothers Little Sisters of Southwestern Connecticut.

The items donated to students include gender-neutral backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, binders, kindergarten through second-grade activity books, and notebooks and folders for various grade levels.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program helps hundreds of students in towns including Bethany, Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Hamden, Madison, Milford, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge.

