New Microgrid Approved at New London Naval Submarine Base

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has approved a $5 million state grant to implement a new microgrid at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton. This microgrid will strengthen storm resiliency and provide energy security for the state in the wake of power outages due to storms last year.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Connecticut Microgrid Program developed the microgrid for the base, which can disconnect from the community utility grid during a power outage and disperse power elsewhere during emergencies.

“Make no mistake, climate change is having an impact on our communities, and we must take real steps now to strengthen our infrastructure, and plan for future storms and resulting power outages,” Malloy said in a statement.

The construction on the microgrid will begin in 2019, Malloy’s administration said in a statement.

