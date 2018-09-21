New Market Breaks Ground in Parkville

A ceremonial groundbreaking for a new market in Parkville took place yesterday, beginning construction of a 20,000-square-foot, 2-story food market. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement that the market would bring almost 150 new jobs to the area.

The site for Parkville Market is located at 14000 Park St. in Hartford. The state, through the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Small Business Express Program, provided a $300,000 loan and $100,000 grant for the project.

The site was previously warehouse space for Bishop Ladder Co. The new Parkville Market will be a food hall, community hub and shopping mall for local, with diverse food vendors and common space. The project is expected to be completed and open in April 2019.

Tags: Bishop Ladder Co., Department of Economic and Community Development, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Groundbreaking, Hartford, Parkville, Parkville Market, Small Business Express Program