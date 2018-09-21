Navy Sub Returns to Port After Leak Found in Nuclear Plant

By The Associated Press | September 21, 2018
The Navy said its attack submarine USS Pittsburgh had to return to its Connecticut base recently because of what was described as a “minor” moisture leak within its nuclear propulsion plant. 

The Day reported that the leakage was discovered during a routine inspection while the ship was at sea. The source was near a valve in the propulsion plant. The issue did not affect the ability of the propulsion plant to function properly. 

Cmdr. Sarah Self-Kyler, spokeswoman for the Navy’s Atlantic submarine fleet, said the moisture was contained within the reactor compartment, and did not affect the safety of the reactor or pose a risk to the crew. 

Sub base personnel and the crew are working on the problem, best addressed in port. 

The Groton-based submarine was commissioned in 1985. 

