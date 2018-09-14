Milford Bank Promotes for New Executive Vice President

Jorge Santiago has been promoted at The Milford Bank to executive vice president. Santiago previously was vice president and branch administrator, starting his career at the bank in 2005. Throughout his time at Milford Bank, he also assumed management roles in marketing, facilities, security, operations, community relations, call center and non-deposits investments departments.

Santiago has held leadership roles with The Boys & Girls Club, the Get In Touch Foundation, the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Sterling House Community Center, and the Square One Theatre and Milford Performance Center. He also is a member of the Milford Housing Partnership and volunteers with United Way to support clean-up efforts after super storm Sandy.

“Jorge is a dynamic leader who has distinguished himself many times over since joining the Bank,” Susan Shields president and CEO of Milford Bank, said in a statement. “This promotion is well-deserved and recognizes the key role Jorge has played in the bank’s growth, and I couldn’t be more pleased and supportive of him.”

