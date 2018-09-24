Liberty Bank Prepares to Move into New Headquarters

Liberty Bank is preparing to move into its new headquarters next month.

The new office is located in Middletown and will house nearly 300 employees, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

The bank has reportedly finished renovations on the 90,000 square foot property it acquired in 2016, including a new roof and interiors.

A Liberty spokeswoman told the Hartford Business Journal that staffing moves will begin in October. The bank’s corporate operations are currently split between 291 Main St., 315 Main St. and 55 High St. The space at 315 Main, which holds about 100 workers and serves as Liberty’s flagship branch office, will remain open.

The other two will serve as “transition sites” for storing surplus office furnishings and equipment until the buildings can be sold, the Liberty spokeswoman said.

There will be a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration on Oct. 5, at which time tours will be offered.

