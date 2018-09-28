Home Security Company Leases 11K SF in North Haven

September 28, 2018
118 quinnipiac norht haven

Home security company Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC has leased 11,040 square feet of space in an industrial complex in North Haven.

Red Hawk’s seven-year lease brings 48,000-square-foot industrial complex at 118 Quinnipiac Ave. to 100 percent occupancy.

Joel Nesson of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services of North Haven represented the owner, WTE 118 Quinnipiac LLC. Peter Shiue of Collier International represented the tenant.

Commercial & Industrial

