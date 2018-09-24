Greenwich Man Charged with Investment Fraud Scheme

A grand jury in New Haven earlier this month indicted Leonid Pollak, also known as “Lenny,” 58, of Greenwich, on federal charges related to an investment fraud scheme.

Pollak was arrested last Thursday. He appeared that afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven and was ordered detained.

Pollak owned a Norwalk-based company that organized trade shows and expositions throughout the U.S. In mid-2013, Pollak allegedly induced an acquaintance to invest $290,000 in a new business venture that was supposed to organize similar expositions in Ukraine.

Instead of using the money to build the new business, Pollak spent nearly all of it on unrelated business and personal expenses, including his home mortgage, groceries and clothing, automobiles and private school tuition.

The indictment charges Pollaj with six counts of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count and two counts of illegal monetary transactions, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count.

