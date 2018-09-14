Goldman Names New Operating Chief, Finance Head in Executive Shakeup

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Thursday announced its biggest management shakeup since naming David Solomon as CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s successor.

Long-term insider John Waldron will take over as president and COO. Waldron, who currently runs investing banking, will become Solomon’s number two when he takes the CEO role in October.

Stephen Scherr will replace Martin Chavez as CFO. Scherr, who has been with the bank for more than two decades, will take over on Nov. 5.

Chavez will become vice chairman and co-head of the securities division, the company said.

The bank, once considered the most savvy Wall Street trading house, has suffered because of tougher regulation since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and low market volatility crimping revenues.

In its latest reported results, the bank lagged rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. in equity trading.

On a call with analysts after the results, executives, including Chavez, were pressed for details on the bank’s strategy and disclosures on new businesses.

Shares of the bank were nearly flat in afternoon trading. The stock has been the worst performer among the top six U.S. banks.

Tags: Bank of America Corp., CEO, CFO, Citigroup Inc., COO, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wall Street trading house