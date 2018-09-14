Gartner to Expand Stamford Headquarters, Adding 400 New Jobs

Research and advisory company Gartner Inc. will expand its Stamford global headquarters, signing a lease for more space at 700 Fairfield Ave. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement that the growth will add 400 new jobs to Stamford over the next five years.

Gartner already employs 1,300 Connecticut-based workers, with 15,000 associates worldwide.

The Department of Economic and Community Development supported the project with a $5 million loan for leasehold improvements and expenses. The entire loan or parts of it may be forgiven in the future, Malloy said in a statement, if job creation milestones are met.

“Over the past five years, our growth has created more than 300 additional jobs in Connecticut. As demand for our services continues to grow, we plan to expand our workforce in our corporate headquarters with a range of exciting new career opportunities,” Gartner CEO Gene Hall said in a statement.

Tags: Department of Economic and Community Development, expansion, Gartner Inc., headquarters, jobs, loan forgiveness, Stamford