FedEx Ground Opens Package and Distribution Facility in Middletown

FedEx Ground will open a new $220 million package collection and distribution facility in Middletown this week, the Hartford Business Journal reported.

The 600,000-square-foot facility, formerly home to Aetna, is located at 1000 Middle St.

This is FedEx Ground’s second location in Connecticut – the other is in Willington – and the company will add 550 new employees to the facility. FedEx said in a statement that it needed to meet the courier’s growing daily volume of packages, which has doubled in the last decade.

FedEx Ground bought the land on Middle Street for $18 million in 2016, and started construction soon after, the Hartford Business Journal said.

