Fairfield County Cardiologist Sentenced to Prison for Insider Trading

Edward J. Kosinski, 70, of Weston, was sentenced yesterday to six months of imprisonment, two years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine for insider trading.

A jury found Kosinski guilty of two counts of securities fraud-insider trading on Nov. 28, 2017. Kosinski, a cardiologist, entered into a clinical study and research agreement on Jan. 29, 2014, with an authorized agent of Regado Biosciences Inc., formerly a Delaware corporation whose common stock traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “RGDO.”

As a principal investigator for Regado’s clinical trial, Kosinskiwas required to maintain in strict confidence all confidential information he received from Regado or its agent during the course of the clinical trial. Kosinski owned 40,000 shares of Regado common stock in May 2014.

Kosinski and other principal investigators received an email from the clinical trial team on June 29, 2014, stating that there had been several allergic reactions during the clinical trial, the acceptance of new subjects was put on hold and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) would be reviewing the recent events.

While in possession of this non-public information, on June 30, 2014, Kosinski sold his 40,000 shares of Regado common stock for between $6.59 and $7 per share. After the close of the market on July 2, 2014, Regado publicly announced that the DSMB initiated an unplanned review of the clinical trial and patient enrollment had been suspended until the DSMB completed its review. The following day the stock fell $3.95 from the day’s previous closing price, to close at $2.81.

By selling his shares of Regado stock, Kosinski avoided a loss of approximately $160,000.

Kosinski and other principal investigators received an email on July 29, 2014, from the clinical trial team stating that a death occurred in the clinical trial and that the trial was on hold. While in possession of this material, non-public information, Kosinski purchased 50 Regado common stock put option contracts with a strike price of $2.50 on July 31, 2014.

Before the market opened on Aug. 25, 2014, Regado publicly announced that it permanently halted the clinical trial and the price of Regado common stock fell approximately 60 percent. Kosinski then purchased 5,000 shares of Regado common stock for approximately $1.13 per share and exercised his put options, netting more than $3,000.

Kosinski, who is released on a $500,000 bond, was ordered to report to prison on Jan. 4, 2019. Kosinski has also been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a related federal civil matter.

