Digital Insurance Company Expands in Shelton

Insurance technology company InsurIQ has expanded its offices in Shelton and made new hires.

The company earlier this week announced the expansion beginning Oct. 1, which will bring the insurance technology company’s total workforce to 32 employees across two locations in Connecticut and New Jersey.

InsurIQ marries insurance industry experience with cutting-edge technology to create fully digital solutions for carriers, brokers, MGAs, MGUs and program administrators looking to enhance the purchase and sale experience, and more efficiently manage their insurance programs.

“Shelton has been our home since inception, and we are pleased to welcome new team members in a new space as we continue growing to meet the needs of more and more providers and carriers looking for digital insurance technology solutions,” InsurIQ Executive Vice President Peter Gaillard said in a statement.

InsurIQ is expanding its capacity with the addition of business analysts, project managers and QA specialists in a continued effort to grow client-facing teams as a result of new business opportunities and increased demand for digital insurance solutions.

“Strengthening our presence in Shelton bolsters our efforts to deliver a superior digital insurance experience for carriers, agents and ultimately consumers,” Brian Harrigan, founder and CEO of InsurIQ, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome new hires to the team that will help drive our continued work to migrate the insurance industry from an analog, paper-based past into a digital future.”

The addition of office space and new team members signals a larger growth initiative as the company continues collaboration with top industry players, helping agents and carriers digitally manage the purchasing of insurance and personal protection products.

The new hires include Alexa Skalandunas as senior director of client services, bringing over 20 years of technology and insurance industry experience through various roles including marketing, product management and client services.

