Darien Sees Biggest Household Credit Card Debt Increase in Country for Q2

American consumers racked up $29.8 billion in credit card debt in the second quarter of this year, according to WalletHub’s new Credit Card Debt Study.

The debt amount is 24 percent above the post-Great Recession average and is the fourth highest Q2 accumulation since 2008.

Darien had the highest debt increase by household of all cities in the study at $936 in the second quarter. Westport had the seventh highest debt increase at $842.

Westport as a whole had more debt than Darien at $271.3 million, an increase of $8.2 million since last quarter. Darien’s credit card debt was $205.8 million, an increase of $6.2 million since last quarter. Greenwich also made the list with $140.7 million in debt, increasing by $4.2 million.

The U.S. began the year owing more than $1 trillion in credit card debt already. WalletHub predicts that by the end of 2018, consumers will add more than $100 billion in debt.

