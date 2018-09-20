Community Group Joins with Teens to Install Crosswalk Signs

A Connecticut crosswalk community organization has installed new crosswalk signs in Hartford.

WFSV-TV reported Transport Hartford has installed 30 signs around the city so far. With the help of teen interns, the organization analyzed crash data to determine where the signs were needed. Officials said the signs are in strategic spots that include school areas and roadways leading to Interstate 84.

Transport Hartford intern Chanel Johnson said her team focused on heavy traffic areas and pedestrian data. The 16-year-old said she enjoyed making local streets safer.

Transport Hartford Assistant Coordinator Gannon Long said the number of people who died in crashes was on par with the number of homicides in the city. Long added that many residents don’t drive.

Transport Hartford received grant funding for the program.

