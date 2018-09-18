Close to 200 Aerospace Workers Go on Strike

Close to 200 aerospace workers in Connecticut went on strike against United Technologies Corp.

Workers at UTC Aerospace Systems in Cheshire walked off the job Monday after failing to reach a contract agreement.

The workers said the strike is over pay and increased health insurance costs.

UTC Aerospace Systems makes equipment, including brakes, landing gear and data management systems. The company employs 41,000 workers and listed a profit of $2.4 billion last year.

Workers in Cheshire said their average hourly pay of $20 is among the lowest among the UTC Aerospace plants.

The union said the company has gradually increased workers’ contribution to health insurance costs. Workers now pay a $19,000 deductible for family health insurance plans, according to White.

UTC Aerospace said Monday the company presented a “fair and equitable contract” that was “competitive within the region and the industry.”

The plant will remain open and operate as normal, and it does not expect the strike to affect customers, the company said.

The company also said negotiations are ongoing, and it is committed to reaching a successful outcome with the union.

Tags: Cheshire, health insurance costs, strike, United Technologies Corp, UTC Aerospace Systems