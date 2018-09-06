BTX Global Logistics Opens Headquarters in Shelton

September 6, 2018
BTX Global Logistics, a freight forwarding and logistics company, opened a new headquarters in Shelton.

The property at 12 Commerce Dr. was purchased by the company for $3.7 million. Chris O’Hara of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented BTX in the transaction.

The renovation of the 75,000-square-foot property better supported the company’s height-weight freight services by air, land and sea, as well as warehousing and e-commerce businesses. The property was previously occupied by a Latex foam company.

