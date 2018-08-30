Westport Industrial Buildings Sold to Investor for $1.25M

Two buildings on Post Road East in Westport were sold to a Colorado-based investor for $1.25 million.

Argentini Corp. of Sarasota, Florida, acquired the property, which totals 5,571 square feet, in 1982. It is fully leased to tenants including luxury home builder Milton Development, an Allstate Insurance agency and Backspace Westport.

The buyer was Millennium Brothers LLC a Colorado-based entity that purchased the property at 1046 Post Road East as part of a 1031 exchange, having recently sold another Connecticut property.

Franco Fellah, executive vice president at HK Group, represented the seller.

Tags: Allstate Insurance, Argentini Corp., Millennium Brothers LLC, Milton Development, Westport