West Hartford-Bound Fintech Changes Name

Seven Stars Cloud Group, a New York-based global fintech with plans to establish its headquarters in West Hartford later this year, is changing its name.

The company earlier this week announced that subject to shareholder approval, its new name would be Ideanomics.

The use of the new name is aligned with the company’s vision and mission for transforming traditional assets and their associated industries into the asset digitization era. Seven Stars customizes its technology platform for various business use cases, operates the platform-as-a-service and partners with businesses that deliver core digital asset product creation.

“Next-generation technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence have begun to unlock capabilities in intelligent prediction and trust mechanics by providing enhanced transparency, security, and traceability, while simultaneously making the data smarter,” Bruno Wu, executive chairman and CEO of the company, said in a statement. “The combination of the ‘idea‘ and the ‘field of economics,’ yields Ideanomics – a new paradigm and model for solving problems, creating efficiencies and more equitably distributing wealth and knowledge. Ideas create value. With ideas, there is a future. Ideanomics, we are digitizing tomorrow!”

The name change comes on the heel of an announcement last week that the company had struck a three-year, exclusive $24 billion deal with National Transportation Capacity Co., the largest full-service operator for electric buses. The deal would be to issue fixed income lease financing-based products for large-scale electric bus upgrades, as part of the Chinese government’s regulations for all buses to be replaced with electric buses by 2021.

The market size for the mandatory replacements and upgrades to achieve fully electric bus operations in China is estimated at roughly $145 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Seven Stars, through its global strategic alliance network, will provide two distinct financing campaigns, one in China and the second across global markets.

