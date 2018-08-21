Waterbury I-84 Widening Project Will Be Completed in September

The I-84 widening project in Waterbury will be completed in mid-September of this year – one year early, according to a statement from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. Three eastbound lanes will open this week, with three westbound lanes opening by mid-September.

The project stretches 2.7 miles along I-84 from Washington Street east to Pierpont Road. It adds a third travel lane and full width shoulders in both directions, as well as safety improvements.

The $330 million project is just one of many I-84 improvements; there will be continued milling, shimming and paving of the entire highway that will be completed in the fall.

This project required an eight-week detour at Harpers Ferry Road, which involved demolishing three bridges, reconstructing Harpers Ferry Road and constructing the new east-west frontage road north of I-84, Plant Road East.

“The I-84 Waterbury widening project is transforming and revitalizing mobility in Waterbury and supports our goal to make Connecticut’s transportation infrastructure best-in-class,” Malloy said in a statement.

