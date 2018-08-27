Tribes Hope MGM Springfield Rival Casino Will Open in 2020

MGM Springfield opened to the public Friday in Massachusetts, adding another resort casino to the New England gaming landscape, and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes that run Connecticut’s casinos are planning to move forward with their own casino about 15 miles away.

The tribes, working together as MMCT Ventures, are planning a development in East Windsor that would include a 188,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility with 1,800 slot machines, 50 table games and 10 poker tables. A spokesman for the project, Andrew Doba, said the tribes are planning a groundbreaking this fall and are preparing to announce the casino’s name and to unveil its logo.

The tribe has tentatively scheduled spring 2020 for a grand opening. MGM Springfield is hoping to draw players from Massachusetts, Connecticut’s Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos and the New York market. But the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes that run Connecticut’s casinos have been approved to build the casino in East Windsor, just 6 miles from the Massachusetts border, to blunt the impact of Massachusetts’ fledgling casino industry. Connecticut’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis found in a 2016 study that MGM’s project in Springfield will hurt Connecticut’s state finances by nearly $70 million in its first year of operation.

“This gaming and entertainment facility will create jobs and will provide additional revenue to the state at a time when every dollar is precious,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown said in a statement earlier this summer. “We are full steam ahead and excited by the tremendous progress we’ve made to date.” Though the Connecticut Legislature has approved the casino project – it would be the state’s first casino not on tribal reservation land – and it has received some local approvals, the necessary approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior has not been forthcoming.

Tags: Casino, Foxwoods, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, MGM, MGM Springfield, MMCT Ventures, Mohegan Sun, Mohegan tribe