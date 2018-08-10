Savings Institute Bank & Trust Promotes Damien

Savings Institute Bank & Trust of Willimantic has promoted Kimberly Damien to branch manager at the Pawcatuck location.

Damien was previously assistant branch manager at the bank for three years. However, Damien’s over 15 years of experience in banking and knowledge of the bank’s team and community made her transition to leadership natural, Savings Institute Bank & Trust said in a statement.

As a representative of the bank and community, Damien takes part in events with The Stonington Community Center Ocean Commotion, Mystic Eats, M.A.S.H and Jonnycake Center of Westerly.

Tags: Jonnycake Center of Westerly, M.A.S.H, Mystic Eats, Pawcatuck, Savings Institute Bank & Trust, The Stonington Community Center Ocean Commotion, Willimantic