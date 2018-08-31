Rogers Employees FCU to Change Over to America’s First Network CU

When Labor Day Weekend is over, Rogers Employees Federal Credit Union will cease to exist.

The Connecticut Department of Banking approved the organization’s merger into Trumbull-based America’s First Network Credit Union, according to a recent notice, and REFCU said on its website the credit unions would close today around noon to change over to AFNCU.

The merger was first announced in July.

AFNCU had over $30 million on assets as of June 30, 2017, and six branches in Connecticut in Trumbull, Fairfield, Shelton, East Hartford and East Haven, as well as one branch in Jonesboro, Arizona.

REFCU had over $4 million in assets as of June 30, 2017, and one branch. The credit union’s membership is comprised of employees of Rogers Corp., a power electronics manufacturing company with offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

AFNCU is proposing to expand its field of membership to include employees of Rogers Corp. who work in Killingly, Rogers or Woodstock, Connecticut; Carol Stream, Illinois or Chandler, Arizona, according to a DOB notice.

AFNCU is also requesting that its membership include salesmen or employees of sales offices of the listed company who are paid from Killingly. Also included are spouses of persons who died while within Roger’s field of membership, employees of Rogers, persons retired as pensioners or annuitants from the above employment, members of their immediate family or household and organizations of such persons.

